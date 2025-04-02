Defense systems “made in Greece”

The debate on the new 12-year armament program under Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will take place in Parliament on Wednesday, at 11:00.

The Minister of National Defense Nikos Dendias is expected to elaborate on the issue and provide additional details while the Long-Term Defense Planning (LTDP) and the overall reform of the “Agenda 2030” are entering the phase of implementation.

The main goal of the current government is the transition of the Armed Forces to the new era, the utilization of all weapons in modern warfare (drones, anti-drones, complex radar systems, anti-missile protection, etc.), but also the utilization of technology both strategically (e.g. integration into the cyber defense forces) and practically (Army institutions that will collaborate with research centers and Greek companies for the production of our own weapons).

Orientation to the domestic defense industry

Particular emphasis is placed by both the government and the political leadership of the Ministry of National Defense on the fact that procurements require cooperation with the Greek industry. As government sources emphasized, no procurement will be made unless it is accompanied by Greek components or the participation of Greek human resources. Dendias has already requested in writing the participation of Greek entities (academic bodies, companies, etc.) by 25% in the armament programs of the Armed Forces. The goal of the leadership of the National Defense Ministry is to strengthen the domestic defense industry as it develops through the Hellenic Center for Defense Innovation (HCDI). On Tuesday (01/04) the Hellenic Center for Defense Innovation announced the publication of the European Defence Fund Work Program 2025 which will be implemented during the year.

“Greece will have the most advanced Armed Forces in the European Union”