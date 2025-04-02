Defense systems “made in Greece”

The debate on the new 12-year armament program under Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will take place in Parliament on Wednesday, at 11:00.
The Minister of National Defense Nikos Dendias is expected to elaborate on the issue and provide additional details while the Long-Term Defense Planning (LTDP) and the overall reform of the “Agenda 2030” are entering the phase of implementation.
Orientation to the domestic defense industry
Particular emphasis is placed by both the government and the political leadership of the Ministry of National Defense on the fact that procurements require cooperation with the Greek industry.
As government sources emphasized, no procurement will be made unless it is accompanied by Greek components or the participation of Greek human resources.
Dendias has already requested in writing the participation of Greek entities (academic bodies, companies, etc.) by 25% in the armament programs of the Armed Forces.
The goal of the leadership of the National Defense Ministry is to strengthen the domestic defense industry as it develops through the Hellenic Center for Defense Innovation (HCDI).
On Tuesday (01/04) the Hellenic Center for Defense Innovation announced the publication of the European Defence Fund Work Program 2025 which will be implemented during the year.
“Greece will have the most advanced Armed Forces in the European Union”
According to sources, the new armament “package” is estimated at 25-28 billion euros and includes weapons systems for the three branches of the Armed Forces and the anti-drone and anti-aircraft dome “Achilles’ Shield”.
The minister underlined that “Greece will have the most advanced Armed Forces in the European Union in 2030.”
A necessary element of this reform of the 2024-2035 National Defense Strategy is the adaptation to new challenges for the upgrade of the National Defense’s Deterrence capabilities, as well as the multiplication of combat power so that Greece has the ability to effectively deter any potential adversary.
The new armament “package” will include, among others, the creation of a multi-level Air Defense System, with the establishment of an anti-aircraft and anti-drone dome that will cover the entire national territory and is estimated to cost around 3 billion euros, modern means and weapons with provision, among others, for 200 fourth and fifth generation aircraft for the Air Force (Rafale, F-35, F-16 Viper), 16 main surface units for the Navy and third generation battle tanks on the islands.
It will also include a program to upgrade existing Submarines and participation in the shipbuilding program for 4 new submarines and a program to upgrade the ROUSSEN Missiles.