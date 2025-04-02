Costamare Bulkers: “Investors Day” on April 9

Costamare Bulkers Holdings, a subsidiary of Costamare Inc, is about to get listed on the US stock exchange (NYSE).

According to an announcement by Costamare, Costamare Bulkers executives will host an online “Investor Day” event on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in order to provide a basic update on the priorities of the new spin-off company.

The plan foresees two separate listed companies: Costamare Inc. under whose umbrella the container ships and Neptune Maritime Leasing (financial leasing platform) will be placed, and Costamare Bulkers Holdings, which will control the dry bulk ships and the bulk carriers management platform (charter in).

The Costamare Bulkers presentation team will be led by Grigoris Zikos, who will serve as CEO, in addition to his role as CFO of Costamare Inc.

Jens Jacobsen, Chief Commercial Officer and member of the Board of Directors of Costamare Bulkers, and Dimitris Pagratis, CFO of the new company, will also address the event.

Costamare Inc. has a 51-year history in international shipping. Known as a leading container shipping company, the company has diversified significantly, entering the dry bulk sector four years ago with the acquisition of 45 bulk carriers in the first phase.

As of February 12, 2025, the company’s container shipping fleet will amount to 68, with a total capacity of approximately 513,000 TEUs, making Costamare one of the largest public container shipping companies in the world based on total carrying capacity.