Performance Technologies: Organic growth and turnover up 28.5%

Performance Technologies registered the seventh consecutive year of excellent growth in 2024, a fact that, according to the management of the listed company, confirms its strategy and its choices for investments in high-level human resources and continuous development of innovative skills in cutting-edge technologies.

In this context, the company’s Board of Directors will propose for approval at the upcoming general meeting the distribution of a dividend of 35% on profits before 5% withholding tax. Despite the strong uncertainty, the management estimates that the profitable growth of the Performance Technologies Group will continue for the rest of the year.

The main objectives for the current year remain the maintenance of a strong revenue growth rate, the expansion of the customer base in and outside Greece, and the exploration of mutually beneficial strategic partnerships.

At the same time, the management looks forward to improving profitability. Also, in the current fiscal year, maturities and pricing of projects that have been in progress since 2024 are expected, as well as assignments of new projects that the Group is claiming and are in the evaluation stage.

In 2024, Performance Technologies recorded growth in its customer base, with an increase in share in existing large customers, penetration in new ones, an increase in share in dynamic market sectors such as energy, the insurance sector and the public sector, as well as in sales outside Greece. It recorded strong organic growth, an increase in turnover by 28.5%, an improvement in the profit margin, an increase in gross profitability by 31.4%, higher EBITDA by 30.3%, and EBIT by 13.3%.

The Group’s liquidity improvement was notable, with total cash and cash equivalents rising by 34.8%, while net debt fell. The Group increased its workforce by 65 people in 2024, employing 32% more than the previous year, the largest percentage increase of any year. The recruitments were focused mainly on Big Data-Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (ABU), Cloud Business Unit (CBU), Public Sector, Managed Services and Cyber Security departments.