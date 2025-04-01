Four investment schemes express interest in tender for the concession of cruise activity in Katakolon, Patras and Kavala

Growthfund announced that four investment schemes have submitted expressions of interest in the international tender process for the concession of the cruise activity in the ports of Katakolon and the old port of Patras (lot 1), as well as in the central port of Kavala, “Apostolos Pavlos” (lot 2).

The tender for the development of cruise activities consists of two (2) lots:

Lot 1: concession of the right to use, maintain, operate and exploit the Port of Katakolon, and sub-concession of the right to use, maintain, operate and exploit a section of the old port of Patras (managed by the Port Authority of Patras S.A.), with a minimum duration of thirty (30) years.

Lot 2: sub-concession of the right to use, maintain, operate and exploit a section of the central port of Kavala, “Apostolos Pavlos” (managed by the Kavala Port Authority S.A.), with a minimum duration of thirty (30) years.

Expressions of Interest were submitted by the following investment schemes (in alphabetical order):

Consortium Cruise Terminal Investment Limited Sàrl – V Group SM SA (Lot 1). Cruise Terminals International Ltd (Lot 1). GPH Cruise Port Finance Ltd (Lot 1 & 2). LAMDA MARINAS INVESTMENTS SMSA (Lot 2).

Following the evaluation of the expressions of interest, candidates who meet the pre-qualification criteria will be invited to participate in phase B of the tender process (submission of binding offers).

According to the terms of the tender process, investment schemes could express interest in either one or both lots of the tender.

The further development of cruise activity and the establishment of new cruise destinations is in line with the policy for the streamlining of increasing tourist flows at popular cruise ports.