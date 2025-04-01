Sunlight Group: Improving battery technology with the use of AI

Sunlight Group, a member of the Olympia Group and a technology company, is moving forward with the development of advanced Artificial Intelligence models for predicting key battery parameters, in collaboration with the University of Thessaly, paving the way for the next generation of energy technologies in industrial and research applications.

As Sunlight Group emphasized in its announcement, this pioneering project aims to enhance efficiency, reduce the cost and increase the lifespan of batteries and is being implemented by Sunlight’s research team in collaboration with the iPRISM Research Group of the University of Thessaly.

Specifically, leveraging the capabilities of machine learning, neural networks and, in general, Artificial Intelligence algorithms, the project aims to develop tools for analyzing data retrieved from battery cells, training networks to predict their state and developing more focused and effective models.

The applications of this innovative initiative will be exploited in various sectors, such as renewable energy sources, the automotive industry and battery manufacturers, as well as in research organizations focused on energy efficiency and innovation in the energy sector.

Opening new prospects in the efficient management of energy resources

Nikolaos Tsiouvaras, Chief Technology Officer of Sunlight Group, noted: “Leveraging the capabilities of Artificial Intelligence, Sunlight is developing innovative solutions for predicting battery parameters, aiming to enhance performance and sustainability. This project opens new horizons in the efficient management of energy resources, marking the beginning of a new era for battery technology, while confirming Sunlight’s commitment to the application of innovative techniques based on Artificial Intelligence. At the same time, the collaboration with the iPRISM research group strengthens our technological base and allows us to innovate, shaping the future of energy technologies.”