Diana Shipping: “Closing bell” for 20 years on the NYSE

Diana Shipping is celebrating two decades on the New York Stock Exchange on April 1, 2025, and its CEO Semiramis Paliou together with the company’s management team will ring the closing bell on the NYSE.

The company, which traditionally manages transport vessels, has invested in the diversification of its fleet in the last two years, opening up to the LPG carrier market, but also in the offshore sector with the construction of hybrid propulsion ships with batteries to support wind farms.

As part of the celebration, Diana Shipping Inc. will also hold a meeting with investors shortly before the closing bell on the NYSE.

Two decades of progress

“It is an honor for us to celebrate 20 years as a listed company and we thank our shareholders and partners for their trust over the years.

We are not only celebrating two decades of presence on the New York Stock Exchange, but also two decades of progress, collaboration and trust.

Since our listing until today, we have established our position as one of the leading companies in the dry cargo shipping industry and we are dynamically continuing our next chapter of growth,” Semiramis Paliou stated.

Green investments

In the context of the green transition of shipping, the company has agreed to acquire two high-efficiency new generation Methanol Dual Fuel Kamsarmax bulk carriers, which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 75%, exceeding the international targets set by the IMO for a 70% reduction by 2040.

In parallel, it recently announced its opening to the LPG carrier market. Diana Shipping AS, the newly formed joint venture, has an 80% share in two 7,500 cbm LPG carriers under construction, with an option for two more. Delivery of the first ship is expected in the first quarter of 2027 and the second in the fourth quarter of 2027.

In October 2023, the company also entered the field of support vessels for wind farms. The US-listed company then signed an agreement to participate in a consortium that is expected to take over the ownership and operation of offshore wind support vessels.

The consortium has ordered two high-end Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs) and retains an option to acquire two more vessels, in an effort to lead the industry.

The two CSOVs will have a hybrid battery propulsion system and will be prepared to operate on green methanol. The order was placed with the Norwegian shipyard Vard, a subsidiary of the Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri.

Fleet

The fleet of Diana Shipping consists of 38 dry bulk carriers. The fleet’s carrying capacity reaches 4.2 million dwt.

Cash reserves stand at 154.8 million US dollars, while for 2025 it has secured revenues from bulk carrier charters of 154.8 million dollars.

In 2024, Diana Shipping presented revenues of 228.2 million, with the average daily freight rate for the ships in its fleet reaching 15,267 dollars.