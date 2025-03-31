Metlen: Strategic Partnership with IVECO for the Armed Forces

METLEN and IVECO DEFENCE VEHICLES (IDV) are advancing a strategic partnership for the modernization of the military vehicle fleet of the Greek Armed Forces.

The two groups are inaugurating a partnership regarding their joint participation in the Ministry of National Defense program for the renewal of the fleet of military trucks – armored and non-armored – of the three branches of the Greek Armed Forces.

The agreement between IDV, one of the leading European manufacturers of military trucks and combat vehicles, and METLEN, through its recently announced defense hub in Volos, aims to combine the know-how and experience of the two companies to provide advanced defense solutions to the Greek Armed Forces, but also potentially to the armed forces of other European countries.

Strengthened position

This strategic partnership with IDV highlights METLEN’s strengthened position in the defense sector, leveraging its long-standing expertise in complex metal structures and its experience in supporting advanced technology defense programs, such as armor welding for modern military vehicles. METLEN remains committed to investing in cutting-edge technologies in the defense industry, contributing to the long-term resilience of the Greek Armed Forces. At the same time, the Memorandum of Exclusive Cooperation underlines IDV’s leading role in the European defense industry, as one of the key players in land defense.

The collaboration between the two companies is aligned with the broader European effort to strengthen defense autonomy and industrial self-sufficiency. By signing the MoU, METLEN and IDV are creating the appropriate conditions to further enhance the capacity of domestic defense production and Greece’s industrial contribution to European defense initiatives.