Alpha Bank acquires AXIA Ventures

Alpha Services and Holdings, 100% parent company of Alpha Bank, has reached an agreement with the founders and other main shareholders of AXIA Ventures Group Ltd regarding the main commercial and legal terms for the acquisition of the entire (and in any case not less than 95%) of the existing share capital of AXIA.

“With the aim of establishing the leading full-service Investment Bank platform in Greece and Cyprus, Alpha Services and Holdings S.A., 100% parent company of Alpha Bank S.A., has reached an agreement with the founding and other main shareholders of AXIA Ventures Group Ltd on the key commercial and legal terms for the acquisition of the entire (and in any case not less than 95%) issued share capital of AXIA,” the company said in an announcements and added: “The Transaction will lead to the combination of AXIA with Alpha Finance Investment Services S.M.S.A., the Investment Services subsidiary of Alpha Holdings, as well as the Bank’s Investment Banking unit. The Combined Entity will establish the most dominant Investment Banking & Capital Markets (“IBCM”) services provider in Greece and Cyprus. As part of the Transaction, AXIA’s senior management has made a long-term commitment to lead and steer the Combined Entity.”

AXIA is a leading regional IBCM boutique, offering financial advisory and capital market services to corporates, governments and institutional clients. AXIA’s leading position is evidenced through numerous landmark transactions executed in recent years, and by its recognition as the “Best Investment Bank in Greece” and the “Market Leader in Greece” by Euromoney on four occasions in recent years. AXIA’s credentials include transactions in a wide range of industries, products and clients, executed by a talented pool of finance professionals with international experience and exposure and deep local knowledge.

Alpha Finance is a comprehensive Capital Markets firm offering services to a diverse clientele, encompassing both retail and professional customers. It provides flexible investment solutions executed across public markets, multilateral trading facilities, and over-the-counter transactions, in Greece and internationally. In addition, to broaden and enhance its client services, Alpha Finance recently formed a strategic partnership in equity research with Kepler Cheuvreux, a leading European financial services firm widely recognized for its research, execution, fixed income / credit and structured solutions capabilities. The Combined Entity will be able to leverage its extensive expertise in Mergers and Acquisitions and Capital Markets to support institutions, including Greek and foreign corporate clients, international financial sponsors and shipping companies in achieving strategic growth and international expansion. IBCM activities in Greece1 are poised for exceptional growth, underpinned by robust domestic GDP expansion and a continuous influx of foreign direct investment. A new wave of Greek companies is emerging, eager to expand their geographic reach and scale operations, both organically and through M&A, while accessing international markets. These trends offer a dynamic environment for IBCM services, as the demand to support these developments should increase materially. As a result, strong growth momentum is anticipated, where the combined forces can capitalize and build on.

The Combined Entity will be vertically integrated, offering top-tier, customized and holistic IBCM services including capital markets, financing, M&A advisory and brokerage services.