Tax evasion and black money cost billions of euros

Hundreds of taxpayers and businesses caught in the “nets” of the law enforcement authorities for laundering “black” money are already facing “heavy” fines and criminal prosecutions.

The confirmed amounts of tax evasion for laundering “black” money and the confirmed debts to the State of over 50,000 euros amount to 2.4 billion euros, cases that were sent to the Authority for Combating the Laundering of Proceeds from Criminal Activities in 2024.

Tax evasion and debts

In particular, as shown by the data of the Public Revenue Authority, in the period January – December 2024 the tax audit mechanism sent 1,286 cases to the above Authority, of which 376 concern confirmed tax evasion, which will also be checked for money laundering, while the remaining 910 concern debts to the public that require a thorough check.

It is noteworthy that the total amount of tax evasion attributed to the specific tax evasion cases identified by the tax authorities amounted to 1.7 billion euros.

During the same period, January – December 2024, 910 cases of taxpayers with confirmed debts to the State of over 50,000 euros were sent to the Anti-Money Laundering Authority, the total debt of which amounts to 1.2 billion euros.

In the context of combating money laundering, significant changes were made with Law 4816/2021, which amended provisions of the basic law on money laundering (4557/2018) and changed, among other things, the list of violations included in the “predicate offenses.”