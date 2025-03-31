Greek marble companies stand out at Xiamen Stone Fair 2025

The Chinese market maintains its position as the main import market for Greek marbles, absorbing approximately 68% of total Greek exports in 2024, which demonstrates the importance of this market, according to Enterprise Greece data.

In the 2025 Xiamen Stone Fair, the following Greek companies participated, covering a total exhibition area of 810 sq m: DANAE LTD – BIRROS HELLENIC MARBLE GROUP, NOBLE EARTH MOSCHOU, PAVLIDIS SINGLE MEMBER S.A. MARBLE-GRANITE, MARMYK ILIOPOULOS S.A., F.H.L. I. KIRIAKIDIS MARBLES – GRANITES S.A., STONE GROUP INTERNATIONAL, IKTINOS HELLAS S.A., DERMITZAKIS BROS S.A., M.V.M. GALANIS P.C., AGHIA MARINA MARBLE LTD – DIMITRIOS PERRAKIS, NORDIA MARBLE S.A.

The fair hosted more than 2,000 exhibitors from 56 countries on a total exhibition area of 191,000 sq m and attracted over 150,000 visitors from 120 countries. Industry professionals, manufacturers, suppliers, buyers and designers from all over the world had the opportunity to learn about the most modern products and the latest trends in the global marble and natural stone industry.

Enterprise Greece, in the context of the implementation of the three-year strategic plan to strengthen the extroversion of Greek marble and its promotion in international markets, was there for the second consecutive year, organizing Greece’s national participation in the exhibition. Greece’s targeted communication campaign with the emblematic message Greek Marble | Then. Now. Forever., which dominated the central exhibition area (Central Hall), reinforced the unified image of the Greek participation.

The Greek exhibitors’ stands were among the most attractive and imposing presences of the event. According to the participants, Greece’s presence at Xiamen Stone Fair 2025 confirmed once again the international recognition and prestige of Greek marble, which combines qualitative excellence, timeless value and aesthetic uniqueness.