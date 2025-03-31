The maritime cluster dominates meeting betweeen Kikilias and Pireaus Chamber

The maritime cluster “Maritime Hellas”, an initiative supported by the Union of Greek Shipowners, the Hellenic Maritime Chamber and the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, dominated the meeting between the President of the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vassilis Korkidis, and the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Vassilis Kikilias.

Korkidis handed over to the minister a dossier with the issues related to the shipping cluster, the updated data of the platform with the participation of 250 businesses and shipping associations, as well as the studies that have been carried out and concern the fields of improvement, the positions of the Chamber regarding the port of Piraeus, the problems faced by the users of its facilities, the interventions that have been made and issues of pricing policy.

Analyzing the importance of the cluster, the president of the chamber emphasized that its flexible format constitutes the “umbrella” that can provide an additional significant boost towards the development of the Greek economy, and, moreover, at this particular time when the country’s shipbuilding industry is dynamically reopening.

The platform can form the basis for the development of investments in maritime innovation, which is a capital-intensive and knowledge-intensive sector, so that the domestic economy can benefit from the surplus values of global shipping activity.

At the same time, the minister was informed that, within the framework of its European recognition by the ENMC, “Maritime Hellas” will participate in the mapping of activities that will be included in the special study being prepared by the European Bank for Reconstruction.

Particular reference was also made to the issues related to the creation of “Smart Ports”, as well as the study prepared by the Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the region of Western Attica, where the country’s two major shipyards are located.

Kikilias undelrined that “the ministry’s goal is to accelerate all necessary actions and procedures, in order to address immediate and urgent issues as soon as possible, to begin the process of resolving medium-term problems and to initiate the management of long-term ones.