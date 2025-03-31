Mitsotakis meets Herzog in Jerusalem: Hostage release and ceasefire in Gaza

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on Sunday with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem.

Mitsotakis spoke of a warm welcome, while noting that “we attach great value to the strategic partnership between Greece and Israel. And, indeed, I am coming to Israel, once again, in very difficult, very turbulent times.”

In addition, the Prime Minister called for the “immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.” “But allow me, also, to add my voice to those who express the sincere hope that as soon as possible there will be a new ceasefire in Gaza and that, finally, the release of the hostages will be accompanied by a framework that will allow all of us to think about the next day,” he added.

“Allow me, also, once again, to express my sincere sympathy and, on behalf of all the Greek people, to express my condolences to the parents of Ionas. I had the opportunity to meet them in Athens and we will be very pleased to announce very soon a scholarship program in honor of him to bring together young students who want to study either in Israel or in Greece. I believe it is the least we can do to honor his memory.

Mr. President, I thank you again for the very warm welcome and I look forward to the discussions I will have with both you and the Prime Minister,” concluded Mitsotakis.