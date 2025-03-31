Hatzidakis on Chevron: It recognizes the Greek EEZ in the region

Deputy Prime Minister Kostis Hatzidakis spoke of a “national success,” referring to Chevron’s interest in hydrocarbon exploration south of Crete.

In his post, he noted: This national success has very positive economic and geopolitical characteristics. And at the same time, it is proof that our country, with the government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis, is pursuing a policy in this field with seriousness and efficiency. This is the way we choose to defend the interests of our country. Without big words, but with concrete projects!

Chevron’s initiative recognizes the Greek EEZ in the region. While at the same time recognizing the important role that our country has as an energy hub and as a reliable investment destination. From 2020 onwards, due to the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis and the fall in oil prices at the time, hydrocarbon exploration internationally suffered a blow. Today, things are different. Attracting Chevron to Greece was not a very simple matter, but Greece is moving forward with a plan and determination. Strengthening the economy and our country!