Fourlis Group opens its first Intersport Football Store

Fourlis Group has opened its first Intersport Football Store.

As naftemporiki.gr has already reported, this is a new type of store specializing in football.

According to Vangelis Batris, Managing Director of Intersport, the new specialized football store will cover the needs of clubs, academies, associations, amateurs and professionals in the field. The store is located in the Star Center shopping center, next to Village Shopping and More, in an area of 1,200 sq m.

Fourlis plans to further develop this type of retail of the Intersport chain in other Greek cities and in the countries where the company is present. At the same time, as it is emphasized, it is gaining the ability to offer its know-how where required for the international expansion of the new store model.

The plan includes the opening of 10 Intersport Football Store stores in the Greek territory in Cyprus, Romania and Bulgaria, in a period of three years, an investment valued at 5 million euros. The management estimated that the turnover of these stores can reach 20 million euros, further contributing to the retail revenues of the Fourlis group.

The next specialized football store will open in Thessaloniki, while discussions are already underway for a store in Nicosia. In addition to physical points of sale, the Intersport Football Store will also be supported by an online store.