Orizon: The fourth company in Greece’s mobile telephony

Greece acquires a fourth mobile telephony company, Orizon, with the entry of energy company, Volton, into the telecommunications market.

Orizon will operate in the mobile sector as a virtual provider (Mobile Virtual Network Operator – MVNO) using Vodafone’s network, following a commercial agreement it has signed with it.

According to its management, its investment in mobile amounts to about 15 million euros, while it is already discussing cooperation with other providers in order to also offer fixed telephony services (with a connection to the fiber optic network – FTTH).

The only attempt of a company to operate as an MVNO in Greece was that of Cyta and it was not crowned with success, with the Cypriot company subsequently being sold to Vodafone.

It should also be noted that Volton’s initial commercial agreement with Vodafone was made public at the end of 2021. It took about 4 years for Volton to launch mobile telephony services.

The new mobile telephony company promises clear charges, transparent terms, simplicity of use and affordable prices, offering four programs with unlimited talk and SMS and data.

Orizon’s monthly contract plans start at 18 euros for everyone and 15 euros for Volton energy subscribers, as the company will provide two services on one account.

On the sidelines of its presentation, its management noted that it will initially address the approximately 100 thousand consumers it serves as an energy provider.