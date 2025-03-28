Climate change: RES are viewed positively, but not a top priority

While there is strong global concern about climate change, the sense of risk declines at national and local levels.

In particular, 80% worldwide and 75% in Greece stated that they are very concerned about the impacts on the planet, but only 44% of citizens are seriously concerned about their country and only 32% (29% for Greece) about the region where they live.

This is one of the results of the survey on “Global Public Trust”, carried out in 21 countries in 2024, with the aim of recording public opinions on critical issues of the time, and in which Focus Bari, which represents the international network IRIS (International Research Institutes) in Greece, participated.

Concern is almost universal in Turkey (96%) while the lowest level was recorded in Australia.

Greeks are more pessimistic than other countries about addressing the climate crisis.

Three out of five Greeks are deeply concerned about climate change, with women (70%) expressing higher rates of concern. 62% consider the climate crisis the greatest risk for future generations, while 58% believe that human intervention has passed the point of no return.

One in two Greeks consider industries “key” to sustainability and green growth.

Consumers worldwide choose products and services based on safety and cleanliness, rather than sustainability.

RES are not considered a “top priority”

The survey revealed that RES are viewed positively, but are not considered a top priority in several countries – especially in Greece, Japan and Switzerland.

Only one in three Greeks (36%) considers clean energy to be the top national priority, when in countries like Mexico and Kenya the percentages exceed 80%.