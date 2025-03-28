Heracles Group: New, modern concrete plant in Halkidiki

Heracles Group strengthens its presence in Northern Greece with a new, modern concrete plant in Kassandria, Halkidiki.

The plant already serves residential and infrastructure projects.

With a production capacity of 100 cubic meters of concrete per hour, the new plant was designed to meet the increased needs of the region. The strategic location of the plant allows it to cover the entire Kassandra peninsula, an area with intense tourist and construction activity.

First “green” concrete series

In addition to conventional concrete, the new plant will offer the first “green” concrete series on the Greek market with a low carbon footprint “ECOPact”, as well as special architectural concretes that offer high aesthetics and durability.

Vasilis Iakovou, Director of the Concrete Activity of the HERACLES Group, stated: “With the new concrete plant in Halkidiki, we strengthen our dynamic presence in the construction sector in Northern Greece and offer new, advanced solutions that combine innovation with sustainability. Our goal is to actively support the development of the region, offering products and services that meet the increased construction demands of the market.”