The Danish “competitor” to Airbnb is about to join the Athens Stock Exchange

The founder and CEO of Danish Sanders Stay, Bo Sander, seeks to enter the Athens stock exchange, confirming the recent upward trend of IPOs.

The company, operating in short-term rental market, seems to be steadily gaining ground, with Greece being the next big bet, in the effort to “grow” even more.

The Sanders Stay project began in 2017, with Bo Sander’s birthplace, namely Denmark – and specifically Copenhagen – as its starting point.

After overcoming the hurdle of the coronavirus pandemic, it gradually managed to take the first steps towards expansion in the Mediterranean, taking advantage of the “inflated” tourist flow of the Iberian Peninsula (Spain – Portugal), but also Cyprus.

In the following years, Greece followed, where at the moment, of course, it has a minimal presence. However, this is expected to change in the near future. Bo Sander’s business model differs from the classic and usual short-term rentals like Airbnb, as on the one hand, control of the property belongs to him, that is, to his company, and not to individual owners, and on the other hand, he offers 4-star hotel services.

This particular model, of course, requires more capital for development. Hence the desire to list on Athens stock exchange, with the main aim of financing the development strategy but also finding “competitors.”

He has the know-how, as he has a lot of experience in the hospitality and investment sectors. Before Sanders Stay, he had founded two other companies, Nordic Housing and Nordic Investment, which specialized in the real estate and investment sectors respectively.

He also worked as a manager at Housing Denmark in 2014, and has worked for several companies in his country, such as Renovea, Scandia Housing, Netpointers, Scandico, etc.

It remains to be seen what exactly he will achieve in Greece.