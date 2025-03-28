How will Daedalus produce Greek AI in Lavrio?

The Daedalus supercomputer, whose implementation began with the prospect of being completed in one year, will be ranked among the top 20 in the list of the top 500 systems worldwide in terms of performance (TOP500) and energy efficiency (GREEN500).

At an event held at the Lavrio Technological Cultural Park (LTCP), where the supercomputer will be installed, the Daedalus supply contract was signed between the National Infrastructures for Research and Technology (GRNET), an agency of the Ministry of Digital Governance, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), in the presence of the Minister of Digital Governance, Dimitris Papastergiou.

This was preceded by the signing of the contract for the electromechanical equipment and the layout of the space with MainSys. The project has a total budget of 58.9 million euros (including VAT). Greece is improving its capabilities in terms of technology and ability to produce innovation based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), as it hosts the infrastructure on which one of the 13 AI factories in Europe, called AI Factory Pharos, will be developed over the next three years.

The new national supercomputer will be 150 times more powerful than the existing ARIS supercomputer, performing eighty-nine million billion (i.e. eighty-nine quadrillion – 89,000,000,000,000,000) floating-point operations per second. With its computing capabilities, it will meet the growing needs of the research and scientific community, attracting young scientists and contributing to world-class research. It is expected to be available in early 2026, for use by the scientific and academic community, industry and the public sector across Europe, strengthening Greece’s position on the global map of high-performance computing.