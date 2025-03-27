Korkidis on Naftemporiki TV: Trump tariffs affect Greek-owned shipping

“US President Donald Trump’s tariffs affect everyone. And they are taxes on profits. This means that the ones who will pay are the consumers,” the president of the Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vasilis Korkidis said in statements to Naftemporiki TV.

Korkidis underlined that the tariffs mark a departure from the GATT agreement and are causing wider turmoil to trade and the market.

The president of the Chamber also said that the US has announced that it will impose port fees on ships built in China, regardless of ship ownership and importance. This, he explained, is extremely worrying, given that Greek shipowners have invested over 66 billion dollars to build ships in China over the last decade.

In practice, this will mean a cost of 1.5 million US dollars per port and call for each ship, explained the president of the Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “This affects Greek shipping and also affects the transport of goods,” he stressed.