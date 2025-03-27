Stock exchange: Will US tariffs “spoil” the party?

The Athens Stock Exchange has soared more than +18% in 2025, which is now just a breath away from the psychological threshold of 1,750 points, after yesterday’s rise of +1.1%.

Following consecutive outperformances against foreign markets, the general index is at its highest levels since February 2010 (1,746 points), with banks leading the upward trend, gaining at least +33% since the beginning of the year (over 1,700 points).

The expectation of a return to the “elite”, that is, to Developed Markets (on April 8 the interim report of FTSE Russell), combined with the strong fundamentals of listed companies and generous dividends to shareholders, have led to a buying spree.

Capital inflows from abroad are continuous, offering the Athens stock exchange a shield against both reasonable buying fatigue and international volatility.

However, it is not ruled out that sellers will make their appearance in the market on Thursday, as the prevailing climate following the new US tariffs on automotive industries does not seem to facilitate the assumption of additional investment risk.

PPC will be in the spotlight on Thursday after the publication of its results. The company announced adjusted EBITDA of 1.8 billion euros and a dividend of 0.4 euros/share (up from 0.25 euros/share last year). However, net profits reached 187 million euros, while net debt increased to 5.1 billion euros.

Regarding new listings, Fais Group makes its debut on the Stock Exchange, with the starting price of 45,502,500 shares set at 4.7 euros, which values the company at 213.8 million euros.

Concern about new tariffs

However, US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose extra tariffs on automotive industries is expected to worsen the climate in international markets ahead of April 2, when the entire package of US trade measures will come into force.