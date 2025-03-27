Natural gas: DESFA’s 10-year development program approved; 71 projects

The Waste, Energy and Water Regulatory Authority has approved the Ten-Year Development Program of DESFA for the period 2024-2033, which includes 71 projects with a total budget of 1.37 billion euros.

According to DESFA, the investments included in the new program aim to increase the capacity and flexibility of the system, as well as to decongest critical parts of the System, ensuring the optimal utilization of existing and new infrastructure, such as the Alexandroupolis FSRU, the TAP and ICGB pipelines.

The investment program also aims to strengthen the country’s export capacity in natural gas, contributing to the further diversification of supply sources and the energy security of Greece and the wider region, along with the development of new interconnections.

At the same time, it aims to expand the transmission network, in order to gain access to natural gas in new areas and markets, also through the development of small-scale LNG projects.

Moreover, in accordance with DESFA’s decarbonization strategy, a series of projects will proceed for the import of renewable gases, with an emphasis on hydrogen.