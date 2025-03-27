Mitsotakis: Greece is recognized as an energy hub and a pillar of stability and security

Greece is recognized as an energy hub and a pillar of stability and security, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during the cabinet meeting, referring to the “green light” given by the Ministry of Environment and Energy to Chevron for exploration south of Crete.

“In the face of these unprecedented geopolitical upheavals, Greece must first of all consolidate the achievements of political stability, maintain its fiscal position on a positive trajectory, while at the same time it also needs a broader strategy for our presence in international geopolitical and economic relations. Unfortunately, this is something that does not seem to concern any opposition party.”

In this context, Chevron’s new interest in hydrocarbon exploration south of Crete is not at all accidental. It essentially recognizes the Greek EEZ in the region,” the prime minister said, adding that Libya also followed the median line, respecting the Greek sovereign rights.

“It is proof that Greece is exercising its sovereign rights in practice”

“Exxon is already active in our region. It is proof that Greece is exercising its sovereign rights in practice, but also that Greece is recognized as an energy hub and as a pillar of stability and security,” he pointed out.

Mitsotakis emphasized that the policy of promoting solar and wind energy is a given, but it is also a given that the energy mix will need natural gas for the coming decades.

“We will exhaust our margins so that we can extract this gas ourselves and not import it by spending billions of euros every year,” he noted and added that “we all understand the broader importance of cooperation with two American giants, especially in this geopolitical context.”