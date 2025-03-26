Sanders Group considering listing on the Athens Stock Exchange

Sanders Group, which operates in the short-term accommodation sector, is expanding its presence in Greece.

According to the announcement of the company, which is based in Denmark, it is studying the possibility of listing on the Athens Stock Exchange and has already assigned specialized offices to prepare and analyze this strategic move, which, as noted, reflects its significant confidence in the Greek market.

The company has already built a portfolio of over 500 apartments in Greece and Cyprus and as many in Denmark, Spain, Portugal and Bulgaria using its own algorithms and technological methods to promote residential units.

Commercial agreements that are currently underway are expected to increase the number of accommodations offered to over 2,000 within two years.

As noted, the prospect of Greece is considered so important that the company has been considering with its advisors for some time the possibility of its listing on the Athens Stock Exchange, which is now a decision. Major service agencies have already been hired to formulate a proposal for a possible listing of Sanders Group shares on the Athens Stock Exchange.

“Irresistible product”

According to its founder, Bo Sander, Greece offers itself not only as a fertile area for the development of its business, but also as a market that can strategically become the company’s springboard for the future.

According to Bo Sander, the Scandinavian perspective on the organization and management of the company, combined with the Greek perspective on what quality of life is, create an irresistible product that can be perfected in our country and exported to other countries.

Short-term rental

The Sanders Group offers uniformly decorated apartments, with Scandinavian furniture and a minimal look, for short-term rental in selected areas.

“They have cleverly positioned themselves between four-star/five-star hotels, in terms of services offered and the Airbnb concept, in terms of prices at a time when Airbnb-type companies are having problems, Sanders differentiates itself by leasing the properties long-term, configuring them appropriately and managing them through its own team,” the company said.