Diana Shipping: Fourth ship charter agreement with Cargill

A time charter agreement with Cargill International SA for one of its Panamax dry cargo vessels, the m/v Leto, has been reached by US-listed Diana Shipping Inc.

This is the fourth agreement of the shipping company specializing in the ownership and chartering of dry bulk vessels with the commodities trading giant in just a month.

According to Diana Shipping Inc, the gross charter price amounts to 12,750 US dollars per day, minus a 4.75% commission paid to third parties, for a period until at least July 16, 2026 and until September 16, 2026 the latest. The charter is expected to commence on March 31, 2025 and is seen generating gross revenues of approximately 5.93 million US dollars for the minimum scheduled period.

Diana Shipping’s fleet currently consists of 37 dry bulk carriers, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 4 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 6 Panamax and 9 Ultramax. The company also expects to deliver two dual-fuel methanol Kamsarmax dry bulk carriers by the second half of 2027 and the first half of 2028, respectively.

4.1 million dwt

As of today, the combined carrying capacity of Diana Shipping’s fleet, excluding the two vessels yet to be delivered, is approximately 4.1 million dwt, with a weighted average age of 11.40 years.

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping services through the ownership and chartering of dry bulk carriers, which are primarily engaged in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along global shipping routes.