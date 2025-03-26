Metlen’s investment in gallium production among the EU’s selected strategic projects for critical raw materials

Metlen’s flagship investment in the production of gallium at the historic aluminium plant in Greece has been officially recognised as a Strategic Project by the European Commission, under the Critical Raw Materials Regulation (CRMA).

Following an extensive technical assessment by independent experts, the European Council on Critical Raw Materials, composed of the 27 Member States and the European Parliament, recommended to the Commission that Metlen’s project be classified as of Strategic Importance for the Union.

“A milestone for European metallurgy and Greek mining activity”

As stated in the announcement, “this decision, ratified on March 25, 2025, is a milestone for European metallurgy and Greek mining activity, as it is the only project that decisively strengthens Europe’s strategic autonomy in bauxite, alumina (and aluminum) and gallium, all recognized as ‘critical raw materials’.”

In total, out of the 170 projects submitted across Europe, 47 projects from 13 EU member states were approved.

According to the company, “the inclusion of Metlen’s vertically integrated bauxite mining, alumina plant expansion and 50 MT Gallium production project in the list of selected strategic CRMA projects confirms the importance of these critical materials for the resilience of the supply chain in Europe. At the same time, it paves the way for faster licensing procedures, access to European financing and enhanced support from the EU.”

“With the recognition of Metlen’s investment as Strategic Importance, the way is opened for the implementation, after decades, of a new bauxite mining activity, an increase in alumina production which has been severely hit in Europe and – of course – the full substitution of gallium imports, ensuring the production of catalytic equipment and technology for the energy and digital transition and defense,” the company pointed out.

In this context, Metlen is preparing to welcome the Vice-President of the European Parliament Stéphane Séjourné on an official visit to the Aluminum of Greece plant on March 27, 2025, where the project and its contribution to European strategic autonomy will be presented.