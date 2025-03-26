The mass exodus of workers continued in 2024, with new retirement applications reaching 197,228, a number that constitutes the third highest performance since 2017.

However, according to the official data of the “Atlas” system presented by “N”, it appears that the EFKA services are managing to cope with this massive submission of applications.

Last year, they managed to review a total of 226,760 applications, regardless of the year of their submission, for the granting of a main pension. Of these, 188,100 were approved.

Given that this is the fourth consecutive year that new applications submitted are around the “psychological threshold” of 200,000, it is clear that there is a significant increase compared to the period 2017-2019. Therefore, the institution’s administration considers it particularly important to maintain the same level of granting main pensions in order to keep the stock at the levels of 15,000 – 17,000 applications, as it has declined.

More specifically, the number of retirement applications examined by EFKA in 2024, regardless of the period of their submission, amounted to 226,760. Of these, 188,100 (82.95%) were approved, while 15,679 applications (6.91%) were rejected. Also, no decision was issued on another 22,981 applications (10.13%) and they remained pending until the beneficiaries submitted the necessary supporting documents, on a case-by-case basis.