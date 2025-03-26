Celestyal Discovery inaugurates 2025 tourist season after extensive renovation

Following an extensive renovation in Athens over the winter, Celestyal Discovery inaugurated the 2025 tourist season.

The 1,360-passenger ship has set sail for its first cruise of the 2025 season in Greece and the Mediterranean. The three-night “Iconic Greek Islands” cruise departed Athens on March 21. It then visited Santorini on March 23 marking the first visit by a cruise ship to the island since the temporary restrictions imposed by the Greek local authorities were lifted.

47 cabins added

Following the renovation, 47 more cabins were added: 32 suites increased the ship’s premium capacity by 52%, reflecting the growing demand for this category of accommodation, while 15 interior “Cosmos Cabins” were also added. The increase in cabins enhanced the ship’s total capacity by 7.4%.

The 32 suites include two new categories – 30 “Junior Dream Suites” and two “Grand Horizon Suites” – which are located above the bridge and feature spacious 15.5 sq m balconies.

According to a Celestyal announcement, other upgrades include the addition of the Smoked Olive restaurant, while later in the season, the Grill Seekers restaurant option will be added for dinner, with a private dining area available for reservations, offering haute cuisine and local specialties, inspired by the ship’s destinations.

Celestyal, as highlighted in the announcement, has invested in the ship since it joined the fleet in November 2023. The company initially renovated all of the ship’s public areas, along with the renewal of the cabins and the addition of a new coffee bar, Café Nation, as well as the complimentary dining areas, the “Pizza Oven” and the “Greek Deli” located next to the pool. All renovation work was carried out under the guidance of the specialized architectural design office AMK.

“Additional comforts and choices”

Lee Haslett, Commercial Director of Celestyal, stated: “This recent renovation reinforces our commitment to continuously improving our passenger experience and offering exceptional value. Our impressive upgrades, including two new cabin categories, provide guests with even more home comforts and choices, in line with demand for more luxurious and spacious cabins.”

“We were thrilled to unveil the upgrades to Celestyal Discovery and to be the first cruise line to return to the island of Santorini, which is always the favorite island of our guests, as we begin the new season in the Greek Islands and the Mediterranean,” he added.