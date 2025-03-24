Digital Governance Ministry and ESEE collaborate to identify SMEs problems

The need for the “mapping” of the complex problems faced by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in their long period of digital transition was the focus of a meeting held between the Minister of Digital Governance, Dimitris Papastergiou, and a delegation from the Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (ESEE), led by its president Stavros Kafounis.

The discussions focused on initiatives to immediately resolve the issues faced by SMEs.

As the confederation emphasized in its announcement, the two sides agreed that a nationwide survey will be carried out on the digital condition of businesses that will fully capture the current image of the market. The results can be used as a basis for subsequent actions by the ministry targeting the commerce sector and small and medium-sized businesses in general.

The discussion, which was held in a constructive atmosphere, revealed a common understanding of the new challenges and opportunities that emerge for businesses in the digital era. According to the Confederation, the representatives of the commercial world emphasized that the digitalization of the public sector is also becoming costly and time-consuming for businesses in many cases, despite the many positive steps that have been taken in recent years.

Papastergiou: Digital transformation is a driving force for Greek society and economy

The Minister of Digital Governance, Dimitris Papastergiou, stated that “digital transformation is a driving force for Greek society and economy and it is essential to ensure that we all move forward on this path together. As the Ministry of Digital Governance, we are using every available resource and technological tool to help small and medium-sized enterprises modernize their administrative, productive and commercial structure.”

For example, as the minister emphasized, with the “SME Digital Tools” Program, 110 thousand enterprises acquired digital products and services useful for upgrading their operations. “I am optimistic that with our cooperation with the Confederation we will be able to accurately understand the obstacles that small and medium-sized commercial enterprises encounter in their digital transition and together we will solve them,” concluded Papastergiou.

On his part, the president of the Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship, Stavros Kafounis, stated that “the digital competitiveness of the state and businesses is a prerequisite for sustainable development and viable businesses. We raised the issue of accelerating digital convergence with the narrow core of Europe. It is important that we agreed that the Confederation will scientifically and in detail record the problems of digital transition in SMEs so that the Ministry can immediately provide solutions with targeted measures. New enhanced financial tools are needed for commercial businesses, adapted to the unprecedented challenges and opportunities brought by digital technology.”