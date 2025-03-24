Mitsotakis visits Interior Ministry; outlines government priorities

“I see that through a series of initiatives, the state and the public sector are changing for the better,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said following his visit to the Interior Ministry.

The Prime Minister pointed out that changes in the state require political will and the use of technology and placed special emphasis on gov.gr. Mitsotakis pointed out that “we are proceeding with the implementation of projects that will improve the way citizens interact with the public sector.”



Accelerating recruitment

Describing the priorities of the Interior Ministry, he referred to the acceleration of the recruitment program. As he said, “significant work has been done but we know that we need to move faster.” He added that the aim is to complete the program in a year.



Public service evaluation questionnaire

The Prime Minister announced that an initiative for a horizontal evaluation of public services by citizens themselves will be presented in the coming period. As he emphasized, within the next few weeks, 4 million citizens will receive a public service evaluation questionnaire.



Reform the country’s entry gates

Mitsotakis also referred to the digital card for the State. Speaking about the reform of the country’s entry gates, he said that it will start from the Kipi and Evzoni border stations.



Adhere to the timetables

“A revolution is taking place in the way the state and the public sector operate,” he stressed, speaking of a major challenge for the government, while adding that “we recognize how useful technology is.”

The Prime Minister pointed out that “we have set clear goals” and focused on the need to adhere to the timetables, especially for the Recovery Fund projects. In conclusion, he pointed out that “the great revolution that has begun will accelerate further with measurable results.”