Athens stock exchange: OPAP, Coca Cola, PPA shares outshining

OPAP shares stand at new 17-year highs, climbing above 18.2 euros for the first time since 2008.

The high dividend (1.4 euros/share), combined with optimistic estimates for the current fiscal year, provide valuable support.

Meanwhile, the stock is trading at a P/E ratio of 12x.

Coca-Cola shares are at historic highs, seeing their valuation exceed 15.5 billion euros for the first time.

Since the beginning of the year, the listed company has risen by +25%, with the multinational among the big winners from the possibility of an end to the war in Ukraine.

The share of the Piraeus Port Authority (PPA) also stands out despite the correction by -4.6% at the end of last week. The share has soared to historical highs with its capitalization exceeding 800 million euros. The management of the company is expected to announce 2024 results and the dividend for 2025 on March 31. Last year, the company distributed 1.34 euros/share (gross amount) as a reward.