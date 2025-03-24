Diana Shipping enters the LPG carrier market, becoming a strategic partner of the Ecogas Holding AS consortium. The newly formed consortium has an 80% stake in two 7,500 cbm LPG carriers under construction, with an option for two more.

The delivery of the first vessel is expected in the first quarter of 2027 and the second vessel in the fourth quarter of 2027. The fleet of Diana Shipping currently consists of 37 dry bulk carriers (4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 4 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 6 Panamax and 9 Ultramax).

The company also expects to deliver two new Kamsarmax dual-fuel methanol dry bulk vessels by the second half of 2027 and the first half of 2028, respectively.

The combined carrying capacity of the company’s fleet, excluding the two vessels yet to be delivered, is approximately 4.1 million dwt with a weighted average age of 11.39 years.

Diana Shipping has been expanding to new markets in recent years, while constantly strengthening its position in its core business, bulk carriers.

In October 2023, the company entered the wind farm support vessel sector. The US-listed company signed an agreement at that time to participate in a joint venture, which is expected to take over the ownership and operation of offshore wind support vessels.