Thessaloniki port: Investment plans proceed; boosting the cruise industry

The expansion of Pier 6 at the port of Thessaloniki, an investment of hundreds of millions of euros, is expected to proceed immediately, within the next few months after the issuance of the necessary permits, the management of the Port Authority of Thessaloniki S.A. said at the Port Users’ Council, which convened via videoconference, in the presence of the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Port Authority of Thessaloniki S.A., Athanasios Liagos, and the Managing Director of the Port Authority of Thessaloniki S.A., Dr. Ioannis Tsaras.

The representatives of the Port Users were informed about the recent approval of the port’s development Master Plan, through the issuance of a relevant Presidential Decree.

As emphasized, this is a particularly important development, as it also includes the project to expand Pier 6.

Regarding the implementation of this specific project, the necessary interconnection of the port with the railway and road network by the Greek state was underlined, as it was pointed out that this would further enhance the competitiveness and commercial activity of the port, significantly upgrading its international position.

In addition, further significant investments will proceed, such as the restoration and utilization of the Old Customs Station, as well as projects to upgrade the existing infrastructure of the Port of Thessaloniki.

Further development of the cruise industry

The meeting also focused on issues related to the further development of the cruise industry. It was noted that 2024 was another year of double-digit percentage growth in the sector, with the prospects for 2025 and the following years being equally dynamic. Already, 72 arrivals have been planned for 2025, from 21 cruise ships of 14 leading cruise companies.

Furthermore, the executives of the Thessaloniki Port Authority S.A. referred to the investment plan in the infrastructure and mechanical equipment of the conventional port, which recorded a significant increase in cargo in 2024, while handling a range of special cargoes.

At the same time, the further development of the port’s non-port activities was highlighted, through actions such as the recent sub-concession agreement for the use of premises to house the services of the Thessaloniki Court of Appeal, which was co-signed by the Thessaloniki Port Authority S.A., Dimera Land & Property Investments Ltd. and the Greek State (specifically the Ministry of Justice).

The environmental initiatives of the Thessaloniki Port Authority S.A. were also highlighted, such as the pilot monitoring of air pollutant emissions from ships, as well as the recent safety inspection of the Port of Thessaloniki by a team from the Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport of the European Commission (DG MOVE).

Finally, emphasis was placed on initiatives to enhance extroversion and cooperation, such as the hosting of the 21st European Sea Ports Organization (ESPO Conference) by the Thessaloniki Port Authority S.A. in Thessaloniki, on May 8 and 9, 2025, as well as the company’s participation in important international and local exhibitions.