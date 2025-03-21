OPAP launches investments to further strengthen its network 

ΟPAP’s top priority is the continuation of investments for the further development of its network, as the management of the listed company emphasized during the briefing for analysts.

The company will proceed with significant technological investments in both OPAP stores and PLAY stores, with the ultimate goal of providing an upgraded digital entertainment experience to its customers.

In this context, the dynamic renewal of the “fleet” of VLTs continues. According to OPAP’s management, 13,000 new gaming machines have been installed so far, while the upgrade of the central system has been planned for 2025, offering the possibility of developing even more sophisticated proposals for customers. However, with the utilization of modern technologies, mobile applications and advanced audiovisual systems, OPAP pointed out that its customers’ experience is being upgraded, while the company’s agents have at their disposal important tools for their success.

Focusing on OPAP’s games, its CEO Jan Karas praised the strong performance of 2024 in the areas of sports betting and iGaming products, the largest jackpot in the history of JOKER, the addition of Eurojackpot and the growing momentum of the iLottery platform Opaponline.gr, stressing that they were the main growth drivers for OPAP in the previous financial year. He also noted that OPAP expects 2025 to be a year of growth as well, thanks to its integrated commercial strategy and the consistent implementation of the Fast Forward business strategy.

OPAP’s important developments in 2024

According to Karas, the positive course of the Organization’s games made 2024 a milestone year, as several performance records were surpassed, both at the quarterly level and in terms of total revenues. The company reaffirmed its focus on providing distinctive experiences to its customers, both in the retail and online channels, while at the same time further expanding its brand footprint. During 2024, a significant part of OPAP stores’ revenues came from gaming activity through digital products, namely the OPAP Store App and self-service terminals (SSBTs), which offer personalized gaming experiences. In addition, the use of these products contributed and continues to contribute to increasing interaction with customers.

OPAP’s CEO also highlighted the successful initiatives during Euro 2024, which attracted record levels of sports betting customers, both in retail and online channels. At the same time, the successful launch of Eurojackpot attracted a large number of customers to the OPAP store network, which highlights the attractiveness of the game.

Regarding online activities, the innovative loyalty platform that was utilized during 2024 led to significantly increased levels of interaction with customers and increased gaming activity. In addition, the upgrade of the iLottery platform Opaponline.gr with new features and proposals for customers, such as Free2Play games, led to a very significant increase in revenue on an annual basis.