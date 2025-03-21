Hellenic Cables to supply and install power transmission cables for the Dunkerque Offshore wind farm

Hellenic Cables, the cables division of Cenergy Holdings, has been awarded a turnkey contract by Réseau de Transport d’Électricité (RTE) in a joint venture with Asso.subsea for the Dunkerque Offshore wind farm in France.

The Dunkerque Offshore wind farm, with a planned capacity of between 500 and 600 MW, will feature two 225kV high voltage alternating current (HVAC) export cables, enabling the transfer of clean energy to the French grid.

Hellenic Cables will be responsible for the design, construction and supply of 32 km of submarine cables to be used in the double submarine connection, as well as 38 km of onshore cables for the three-phase double underground connection.

It will also be responsible for the procurement of relevant components of underwater and underground cable systems, the execution of the necessary field connections, testing and termination works, as well as the commissioning works of the cable connections.

As stated by Kostas Savvakis, General Manager of Hellenic Cables, “this project is an important milestone in supporting France’s energy goals in the renewable energy sector and Hellenic Cables is honored to continue its collaboration with RTE. Our role in the Dunkerque Offshore wind farm highlights Hellenic Cables’ commitment to providing reliable and sustainable energy solutions, while at the same time reinforcing our strong partnerships with leading companies, such as RTE and Asso.subsea.”