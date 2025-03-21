IPTO’s new data center set to launch

IPTO’s plans to expand its activity in the data center sector are in progress, with the beginning being made with a new 40 MW unit in Kryoneri.

According to competent sources who spoke to “N”, the Operator has proceeded with the maturation of the project, with the next step regarding the start of design work, which is expected in the immediate future.

The Energy and Water Waste Regulatory Authority has raised objections regarding the ability of IPTO, being responsible for the management of the electrical space in the electricity transmission networks, to be active in the development of data centers, citing incompatibility with the regulatory framework.

Despite the consultations that have taken place between the parties involved and with the participation of representatives of the Economy Ministry, the issue remains pending, with sources from the Regulatory Authority reporting that it will be reviewed next year.

Specifically, the Regulatory Authority has requested from IPTO, to revoke the initial license of the 40 MW unit and to proceed with the procedure again through the Gemini consortium, with the latter claiming that it will review the request in order to decide on the matter.

In any case, the same sources claim that the issue remains pending and will be resolved after examining all the parameters that provide valid reasons for IPTO to include such an activity in its turnover. The issue was at the center of a series of meetings that took place recently between the parties involved with the participation of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, resulting, as reported by competent sources, in the lifting of reservations and the relevant “green light” being given.

Last December, IPTO announced its collaboration with ServerFarm, a data center management company with a leading position in the global market.

The partnership led to the creation of the Gemini consortium with the aim of developing and operating state-of-the-art hyperscale-ready Data Centers in Greece, with a total capacity of 130 MW, starting from Kryoneri with a unit and a total capacity of 40 MW. It is worth noting that the Operator’s plans are expanding to the entire country, depending on the availability of the network and the demand that will arise for new data centers.

Speaking at the conference organized by the Circle of Ideas on the topic “Greece After VIII: Europe, Greece and the storm of new challenges. Seeking a framework of reference”, the President and CEO of IPTO, Manos Manousakis, confirmed the Operator’s interest in getting involved in the development of data centers, noting that every investment move will be consistent and compliant with the needs of the market as well as the regulatory framework.

He also praised the importance of such infrastructure, emphasizing that “the effort being made in Greece to attract investments in data centers, which although do not constitute investments of high added value, but stand out for their political and geopolitical dimension, is crucial”, since they are a product of the ongoing digital transition, with artificial intelligence gaining more and more ground across in modern economies.