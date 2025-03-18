Metlen establishes defense hub in Volos

Metlen is expanding the Volos industrial complex and is establishing an important defense hub in Greece.

Specifically, METLEN signed a preliminary agreement to purchase a 19-stremmas property within the 1st Industrial Zone of Volos with factory facilities of 5,000 m2 and is already planning to purchase another adjacent property, of 8 acres.

This area borders and constitutes a single area with a plot of approximately 32 stremmas that the Company acquired in 2023, within which it is already constructing a modern factory unit for the production of highly specialized metal structures for defense applications.

Armored vehicles

It will focus on the manufacturing of armored vehicles, as well as components, equipment and special constructions for armored military vehicles, with advanced welding and assembly technology, as developed by METLEN over the last thirty years.

In its full development, it will consist of the Nea Ionia Volos factory, Service Steel in the 1st Industrial Zone of Volos, as well as three more complexes, including the current acquisition (a total of 5 independent factories, which will be able to work on 5 different programs, all within a perimeter of the 1st Industrial Zone of Volos, except for the historic factory in N. Ionia, which is in continuous operation).

This emblematic factory, founded in 1963, has evolved into a specialized production unit, with 100% of its production destined to exports to date.

More on METLEN’s intensification of the defense sector will be presented at Capital Markets Day, at the London Stock Exchange on April 28, 2025.