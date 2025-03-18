PPC: New photovoltaic plant in Bulgaria

PPC Group is expanding dynamically in the Bulgarian Renewable Energy Market, following the launch of the construction of a new photovoltaic plant with batteries, with a total installed capacity of 165 MWp.

PPC Group is strengthening its green portfolio with the construction of a new photovoltaic plant, the “Colosseum” in the Stara Zagora region in central Bulgaria, with a capacity of 165 MWp.

The neighboring energy storage plant, with a nominal capacity of 25 MW and an installed capacity of 55 MWh, the completion of which is expected simultaneously with the completion of the photovoltaic plant, will support the operation of the photovoltaic plant and contribute to the stability of the electricity system.

The interconnection of the new project with the electricity system of the neighboring country will be carried out through a new 33/110 kV voltage boosting substation, located within the project boundaries.

260,000 state-of-the-art photovoltaic panels

260,000 state-of-the-art double-sided photovoltaic panels will be used for the construction of the new photovoltaic station. Correspondingly, liquid-cooled batteries of innovative LFP technology will be used for the storage station, maximizing both the utilized energy and safety during operation.

The estimated annual energy production of the project is expected to exceed 265 GWh, an amount capable of covering the energy needs of more than 45,000 households, while the operation of the project is expected to prevent the emission of approximately 133,000 tons of CO2 per year.

The 165MW of the new photovoltaic park will be added to the installed capacity of 18MW of the Garda wind park already operated by the PPC Group in Bulgaria.

In addition to the 208MW of RES in operation or under construction, PPC Group has an additional 550MW of RES in Bulgaria at various stages of development.

PPC Group Deputy CEO for RES and CEO of PPC Renewables, Konstantinos Mavros, emphasized: “A few weeks after the start of photovoltaic operations in Italy, PPC Group’s dynamic expansion in the Bulgarian energy market demonstrates in the most emphatically way the Group’s strategy to be a dominant energy pillar in the wider region of Southeastern Europe. The project we are starting in Bulgaria constitutes a comprehensive solution, as in addition to energy production, it also addresses the contemplative nature of the technology through the storage unit that is being built in parallel.”

Presence in Southeastern Europe expands

The PPC Group is moving forward dynamically with the development of new RES projects, as new wind and photovoltaic plants are constantly being added to the company’s existing projects, which have already reached an installed capacity of approximately 5.5 GW.

According to the three-year strategic plan, by 2027, the PPC Group will develop an additional 6.3 GW of RES in Greece and the wider region of Southeastern Europe, with the aim of the installed capacity from RES reaching 11.8 GW in 2027. Already, today, over 60% of the RES that will be added are under construction or ready for construction.

In Italy, at the end of 2024, the PPC Group announced the start of operation of two new photovoltaic plants, Carcarello and Luxenia, with a total installed capacity of 32 MW. The estimated annual energy production of the two plants is expected to exceed 60 GWh, an amount sufficient to cover the energy needs of almost 15,000 households, while preventing the emission of approximately 37,200 tons of CO2.

In Romania, PPC Group has doubled its installed capacity from RES and is already the largest producer of RES in the country, with 25 wind, photovoltaic and hydroelectric projects in operation as well as battery storage units, with a total installed capacity of 1.3 GW.