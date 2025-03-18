Ports: 5.6% increase in passenger traffic in the third quarter of 2024

The total passenger traffic in Greek ports increased by 5.6% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023, while an increase of 2.6% was observed in the corresponding comparison of the third quarter of 2023 to the third quarter of 2022, according to data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority.

The data on the movement of goods

Based on data from ELSTAT, the total movement of goods in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023 showed a decrease of 0.7%. No change was observed in the corresponding comparison of the third quarter of 2023 to the third quarter of 2022.

The total movement of mobile units showed an increase of 6.1%. An increase of 2.6% was observed in the corresponding comparison of the third quarter of 2023 to the third quarter of 2022.