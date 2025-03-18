Hatzitheodosiou to “N”: In Greece, over 65% are indirect taxes

“In Europe, there are 50% direct taxes and 50% indirect taxes, while in Greece over 65% are indirect taxes,” Giannis Hatzitheodosiou, President of the Athens Chamber of Tradesmen, said in an interview with ‘Naftemporiki TV.’

He explained that indirect taxes are unfair, because small and large entrepreneurs pay the same, while direct taxes are fair because everyone pays from their income. “So yes, we are in favor of cracking down on tax evasion, trafficking, and the black economy, because these are forms that enable the healthy entrepreneur to always operate in favor of the citizen, as long as one law applies to everyone,” he underlined.

“In 2019, the debts to the National Social Security Fund EFKA stood at 32 billion euros and today they have risen to 49 billion euros,” Hatzitheodosiou noted and added that “now those who have power, supermarkets use 7-8-month checks, the rest of the trade is carried out in cash.”