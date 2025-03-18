Tzitzikostas from Rotterdam: Cruises are the main driving force of the European economy

ΕU Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism, Apostolos Tzitzikostas, paid an official visit to the port of Rotterdam.

Tzitzikostas was also the keynote speaker at the European Cruise Summit in the context of the “CLIA Cruise Week”, while he had a working meeting with the CEOs of cruise companies and shipyards from around the world.

The Commissioner also visited the port of Rotterdam, which is the largest in Europe, hosting 28,000 ocean-going ships and 91,000 inland vessels each year, while handling 435.8 million tons of cargo last year.

“The port of Rotterdam is not only the largest in Europe, but it is also a driver for the energy transition, investing heavily in sustainable electricity, green hydrogen infrastructure and the exploitation of clean energy forms in its land-based facilities. It is also the leading refuelling port, offering alternative fuels and preparing the future for refuelling with hydrogen and ammonia. It is a port that pioneers, innovates and is already implementing measures of the integrated European port strategy, which will be implemented in the second half of the year,” Tzitzikostas pointed out.

The Commissioner also met with CEOs of cruise companies and shipyards from around the world, with whom he exchanged views on the challenges, future and prospects of European cruising, as well as the upcoming changes in the context of the transition to the new era. Tzitzikostas underlined the importance of Europe’s leadership in cruise ship construction, as European shipyards are the only ones worldwide to build iconic and state-of-the-art cruise ships, while stressing that “the economic outlook for the sector is positive, with a projected annual growth rate of 4%-5% worldwide, demand that already exceeds the period before the pandemic.”

In his keynote speech at the European Cruise Summit, he noted, among other things, that the theme of the event is extremely crucial for the future of European cruising, as it includes priority issues such as cruise ship infrastructure, the competitiveness of the sector, the responsible management of tourism, sustainable fuels and the skills of the human resources working in the cruise industry. He even emphasized that “cruising is a sector of enormous economic importance for Europe, connecting the continent with the rest of the world.”

Challenges

The Commissioner referred to the challenges facing the cruise industry, in the current environment of global tensions and regional instabilities, which inevitably affect maritime businesses.

Referring to the issue of safety, Tzitzikostas reassured that “the safety and security of passengers and crew is always our absolute priority. Today’s reality requires us to be constantly vigilant. It requires us to adapt quickly. And that is what we are doing. We are investing in a strong and coordinated approach to maritime safety, at EU level of course, but also in cooperation with our international partners.”

The Commissioner also referred to the competitiveness of the European cruise industry, noting: “The cruise industry plays a key role in Europe’s tourism landscape, in promoting economic development in coastal areas and in highlighting the beauty of our continent. CLIA (Cruise Lines International Association) highlights the sector’s contribution to employment, economic growth and technological progress. Indeed, the cruise sector is innovating and is a key player in the European shipbuilding industry. But we must recognize that it faces significant challenges today. I understand the delicate balance between promoting economic growth and ensuring environmental sustainability. This dual perspective shapes our approach to supporting the transition of the cruise sector. I personally see this as an advantage. Competitiveness and sustainability must go hand in hand.”