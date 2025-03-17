Mitsotakis: Tackling tax evasion brings public investments and tax cuts

The additional, permanent revenue resulting from tackling tax evasion will return to the economy either through increased public investment or through tax cuts, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during his visit to the Ministry of National Economy and Finance, where he chaired a meeting with the political leadership of the ministry.

The Prime Minister pointed out the citizens will feel the impact of the positive macroeconomic course, adding, however, that “we should not deviate from the goal of fiscal stability and the achievement of primary surpluses. This stability is the foundation on which our economic and growth policy is built.”

Referring to tax evasion, he said that “for the first time the state did something that all governments had committed to, but had failed or did not have the will to do so,” and added that revenues have steadily improved due to the reduction of tax evasion.

“The revenues from tax evasion will return to the economy”

“We will continue this effort, because I want to emphasize that this additional permanent and stable revenue for our economy will ultimately return back to the economy, either through an increase in public investments or through tax reductions,” he pointed out and added: “Therefore, citizens who see the positive results of the policy against tax evasion should know that ultimately they themselves will benefit from this great national success and this is something that I believe they will begin to see very soon.”

“To improve citizens’ incomes as much as possible within the framework of fiscal stability”

On his part, the newly appointed Minister of National Economy and Finance Kyriakos Pierrakakis stated that the objectives of economic policy have been set. “To improve citizens’ incomes and the economic robustness of the country as possible, within the framework of fiscal stability and the great achievements of the last six years,” he noted.