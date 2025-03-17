Logo Image

Papastavrou from Brussels: Low energy prices is the primary goal

EUROPEAN UNION

The Council's agenda includes the strengthening of the security of the European energy system, the EU Action Plan for Affordable Energy Prices, as well as the Energy Security Architecture

The Minister of Environment and Energy, Stavros Papastavrou, is in Brussels, where there is a meeting of the Council of Energy Ministers.

“The primary goal is low energy prices,” he said from the Belgian capital and added: “We welcome the European Commission’s plan for affordable energy prices, as it includes several Greek proposals, as they were formulated in Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ letter to Ursula von der Leyen.”

