Newly appointed deputy minister Doxiadis resigns

Newly appointed Deputy Minister of Development Aristos Doxiadis announced his resignation, which was accepted by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. His replacement will be announced in the coming days.

“The immoral war that the opposition launched against me, with baseless attacks from the first day of my swearing in to the government, landed me abruptly in the harsh political reality. To those who accused me about the case of the ‘Apollon’ firm, I reply that I was tried and acquitted by a criminal court in 2013, which absolved me of all accusations connected to what the opposition now charges me for. I add that, since the trial was over, I was not charged by any authority, under any successive government. So, much ado about nothing.

Because I do not want to waste my life in such disputes, I have decided to resign from the position of Deputy Minister of Research and Innovation, both for reasons of personal peace of mind and for reasons of protecting the government and the post from a witch hunt.

I warmly thank the Prime Minister for his honorary proposal for this portfolio which is so important for the future. I regret that political toxicity prevents active citizens from contributing to collective efforts for progress.”

In a new post, a few hours after he sent his resignation from the position of Deputy Minister of Development, Aristos Doxiadis noted that the Prime Minister did not have the option not to accept his resignation, as his decision “was final.”