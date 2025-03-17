EU Foreign Ministers meet in Brussels; Gerapetritis: Cyprus can no longer be divided 

The European Union’s foreign ministers are meeting in Brussels on Monday, with the war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East dominating the agenda. The discussions will also include relations between the European Union and the United States of America.

Upon his arrival in the European Union Foreign Affairs Council, Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis stressed that Greece and the EU support a just and sustainable solution to the war in Ukraine, which will ensure the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, a solution that will include Ukraine in the negotiations and will guarantee peace and prosperity in the wider region.

Regarding the Middle East, Gerapetritis stated that “we strongly support the continuation of the ceasefire in both Lebanon and Gaza.” As he stressed, it is important to have negotiations that will lead to the second phase of the ceasefire.

It is worth noting that upon the conclusion of the Foreign Affairs Council of the European Union, the European Foreign Ministers will participate in the conference on Syria, in the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country’s transitional government.

Gerapetritis referred to the issue of Syria. “We strongly condemn the violent events that have occurred recently with the massacres of civilians, especially those from religious minorities. The narrative of the new transitional government should not remain only at the level of rhetoric but should also become action, which will be based on the inclusiveness of all, especially religious and ethnic communities, respect for international law and the establishment of institutions that will be sustainable and strong and the jurisdiction for them will belong to the Syrian people without any external influence,” he stated.

For this reason, he added that “we insist that any lifting of sanctions against Syria should have a gradual, conditional and in any case reversible character.”

The Greek minister also referred to the issue of relations between the European Union and the United States of America, underlining that Greece’s position is that the ties between Europe and the US should remain strong.

“Cyprus can no longer be divided”

Regarding the informal talks starting in Geneva on the Cyprus issue, Gerapatritis sent the message that Cyprus can no longer be divided.