Tsakos Energy Navigation signed agreement for 9 shuttle tankers

An agreement has reportedly been signed between Tsakos Energy Navigation, owned by Dr. Nikos Tsakos, and Samsung Shipyards in South Korea, for the construction of nine DP2 Suezmax Shuttle Tankers.

The ships, worth over 1.3 billion dollars, will be chartered for 15 years to Petrobras Transporte.

The charter of the nine ships under construction will be in the form of a bareboat and Petrobras will fully assume all technical and operational costs associated with the operation of the Shuttle Tankers.

With the addition of these nine tankers and three more being built at the same shipyard, the NYSE-listed shipping company will manage a fleet of 16 shuttle takers that can load and transport oil from offshore platforms. This will make TEN one of the largest operators of shuttle tankers in the world.

The Greek-owned shipping company, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, now has an investment program worth approximately 2.3 billion dollars underway for modern eco-standard tankers.