The “golden” 10 on the Stock Market – Returns of up to +10% in five sessions

The Athens Stock Exchange achieved another profitable week (11th in the last 12), with the General Index climbing to 14-year highs once again and bridging the gap from the 1,700-point milestone, thanks to the support provided by a “strong” group of 10 blue chips, where the four systemic banks dominated.

At the top of the returns of the previous five days was Piraeus Bank, which climbed to 5.18 euros for the first time since the 2021 recapitalization, achieving a cumulative increase of +10.2%. This, on the one hand, led the 2025 return to over +34.5%, and on the other hand, pushed the valuation to 6.4 billion euros.

National Bank share followed closely, surpassing the 10-euro-threshold (9-year high), with the weekly change reaching +9.7% and the capitalization reaching 9.4 billion euros, occupying third place on the list of the most valuable listed companies.

Alpha Bank, with a value of 5.2 billion euros, saw its share climb to 2.2 euros (7-year high), thanks to a cumulative change of +9%.

Eurobank’s share also remained stable at its 9-year highs, which may not have achieved the high returns of the rest of the sector, but managed to gain more than +5.6% in the last five days, approaching 9.7 billion euros in terms of valuation (No. 2 on the stock exchange).

As for non-financial blue chips, the top performer belongs to Aegean Airlines, which rose by +7.5% surpassing 11.7 euros, for the first time since last July, with the stock market value regaining the milestone of 1 billion euros.

Jumbo’s share also soared +5.8%, attempting to cover the lost ground of the previous months. At the same time, the weekly performance of the shares of Metlen – Aktor Group – PPC – OTE ranged from +3.7% to +5.7%.

Finally, the HELEX share from the Mid-Cap not only achieved a change of more than +8.3% in the five-day period, but also stayed away from the “red” for the 8th consecutive session.

FTSE Large Cap stocks with the biggest weekly change: