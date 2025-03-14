METKA: Significant increase in 2024

Metlen’s construction subsidiary, Metka, achieved a significant increase in 2024, while its backlog of projects, estimated at 1.4 billion euros, supports the estimates that the same positive performance will continue in 2025.

In particular, the turnover of Metlen’s infrastructure activity (Metka and its subsidiaries) amounted to 285.4 million euros last year compared to 158.3 million euros (an increase of 80%) and earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) totaled 50.3 million euros compared to 21.3 million in 2023 (136%).

At the end of 2024, the backlog of its projects was 1 billion euros. Including projects that have been awarded and are yet to be contracted, it is approaching 1.4 billion. (Note: for projects executed by joint ventures, only Metka’s share is calculated).

According to Metlen’s management, the prospects for the construction sector in Greece are particularly positive, both for public and private projects, as well as for Concessions and Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) projects. The Infrastructure and Concessions sectors of the Metlen Group play an important role in these markets and the management’s intention is to further strengthen it.

Metka has recently undertaken several private projects. Among others, it is constructing the commercial area on the Ellinikon beachfront, Riviera Galleria, and the new Sports Center in the large development on the former airport site, on behalf of Lamda Development.

It has also undertaken the development and construction of a 5-star hotel unit in Kissamos (Crete), with a capacity of 414 rooms, suites and bungalows, and the development and operation of a 5-star hotel unit in Glyfada with a capacity of 400 beds, which includes dining, entertainment and auxiliary facilities. Furthermore, in a joint venture with Terna and Aktor, it is constructing the new Panathinaikos football stadium in Votanikos.