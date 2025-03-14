Telecommunications: OTE’s strategic priorities for 2025

Kostas Nebis made his mark as head of OTE at the first annual meeting of the management team that he organized under the title “Connecting the Dots”, last Friday.

Approximately 1,100 Group executives from all over Greece participated and for the first time an alternative venue was preferred, specifically an industrial property on Piraeus Street that was suitably configured by OTE for the needs of its event.

It should be noted that the annual meeting of OTE executives took place in person, for the first time since the pandemic.

The presentation of the strategy for 2025 was also different, as not only the CEO took the stage, as was the case before, but the entire management team.

Nebis even praised the power of the team, emphasizing: “It is the feeling of common purpose that makes us a team, that we contribute to something greater. To feel valued and treated with honesty and fairness. To share responsibility, to the extent that each one is entitled, but also to share success.”

He added: “I truly believe that innovation and success do not come from straight, predetermined paths, but from our ability to see the connections between things. At OTE, we create such connections through technology, innovation and, most importantly, our people.”

As mentioned, the Group’s strategy for 2025 includes the further development of the FTTH network (optical fiber to homes and businesses), the utilization of the 5G network to enhance the availability and speeds of the Cosmote 5G WiFi service, the enhancement of revenues through the creation of additional value for customers in mobile, television, solutions for businesses, Information and Communication Technologies – ICT and non-telecommunication services.

As a priority for this year, Nebis also set the further utilization of the Telekom brand, the No. 1 telecommunications brand in the world.

The OTE Group management team meeting was also attended by the renowned speakers, Keith Ferrazzi, No. 1 New York Times Best Selling Author and Executive Team Coach, Dr. Kyriakos Sabatakakis, president and CEO of Accenture in Greece and Bulgaria, and Jan Hoffman, head of Telekom’s AI Competence Center, who spoke about international trends in technology, AI and leadership in the ever-evolving digital landscape.