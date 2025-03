Greek PM announces cabinet reshuffle; opportunities to new persons

Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis announced the new composition of the government on Friday.

According to government sources, the government reshuffle is characterized by “renewal and opportunities for new deputies.”

The same sources reported that the Mitsotakis government is “changing philosophy,” aiming for “efficiency and speed in government work.”

The swear-in ceremony will be held on Saturday, at 11:00, at the Presidential Mansion, in the presence of Greek President Constantine Tassoulas. A cabinet meeting will follow, chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The full list of the cabinet follows:

Prime Minister: Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Vice-President: Kostis Hatzidakis

Finance Ministry

Minister: Kyriakos Pierrakakis

Alternate Minister: Nikos Papathanassis

Deputy Finance Minister: George Kotsiras

Deputy Finance Minister: Thanos Petralias

Development and Investments Ministry

Minister: Takis Theodorikakos

Deputy Minister for Research and Innovation: Aristos Doxiadis

Deputy Minister: Lazaros Tsabdaridis

Foreign Affairs Ministry

Minister: George Gerapetritis

Deputy Minister: Alexandra Papadopoulou

Deputy Minister: Tasos Hatzivasileiou

Deputy Minister for Greeks Abroad: Yiannis Loverdos

Citizen Protection Ministry

Minister: Michalis Chrysoichoidis

Deputy Minister: Yiannis Lambropoulos

National Defence Ministry

Minister: Nikos Dendias

Deputy Minister: Thanasis Davakis

Education and Religions Ministry

Minister: Sofia Zacharaki

Deputy Minister for Sports: Yiannis Vroutsis

Deputy Minister for Higher Education: Nikos Papaioannou

Deputy Minister: Kostas Vlassis

Labour and Social Affairs Ministry

Minister: Niki Kerameus

Deputy Minister: Kostas Karagounis

Deputy Minister: Anna Efthimiou

Social Cohesion and Family Ministry

Minister: Domna Michailidou

Deputy Minister: Elena Rapti

Health Minister

Minister: Adonis Georgiadis

Alternate Minister: Irini Agapidaki

Deputy Minister: Dimitris Vartzopoulos

Deputy Minister: Marios Themistocleous

Environment and Energy Ministry

Minister: Stavros Papastavrou

Deputy Minister: Nikos Tagaras

Deputy Minister for energy issues: Nikos Tsafos

Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry

Minister: Yiannis Kefalogiannis

Deputy Minister: Kostas Katsafados

Deputy Minister: Evangelos Tournas

Culture Ministry

Minister: Lina Mendoni

Deputy Minister: Iason Fotilas

Justice Ministry

Minister: Yannis Floridis

Deputy Minister: Yiannis Bougas

Interior Ministry

Minister: Thodoris Livanios

Deputy Minister: Vassilis Spanakis

Deputy Minister for Macedonia-Thrace Issue: Kostas Gioulekas

Deputy Minister: Vivi Charalambogianni

Digital Governance Ministry

Minister: Dimitris Papastergiou

Deputy Minister: Christos Boukoros

Infrastructure and Transport Ministry

Minister: Christos Dimas

Alternate Minister for Transport: Konstantinos Kyranakis

Deputy Minister: Nikos Tahiaos

Maritime and Insular Policy Ministry

Minister: Vassilis Kikilias

Deputy Minister: Stefanos Gikas

Rural Development and Foods Ministry

Minister: Costas Tsiaras

Deputy Minister: Dionysis Stamenitis

Deputy Minister: Christos Kelas

Tourism Ministry

Minister: Olga Kefalogianni

Deputy Minister: Anna Karamanli

Migration and Asylum Ministry

Minister: Makis Voridis

Deputy Minister: Sevi Voloudaki